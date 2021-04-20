'Unity need of the hour to counter political challenges': Aon Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Aoun Abbas Buppi on Tuesday stressed upon the need of nation unity to counter the current political challenges in the country.

All political parties need to rise above their political interests and work unitedly to end incidents of blasphemy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was pursuing a policy of dialogue and reconciliation, adding, government only wants to hold a national debate with the consensus of all political parties to discuss the issue of blasphemy and its laws.

He said every citizen had deep love for the Prophet (PBUH), adding "such devotion must not be misused".

He said there should be no two opinions that all the parliamentarians were Aashiq-e-Rasool (SAW) but nobody would be allowed to resort to violence.

'The Muslim world must also play its role for bringing peace in the world and counter islam phobia, adding, all Muslim countries should play their active role according to the spirit of Islam and guide the humanity.'Islamic scholars in country to show Muslims right path because it is their responsibility. "It is unfortunate that today we are divided into different sects," Senator added.