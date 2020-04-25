UrduPoint.com
Unity Needed To Fight Coronavirus In Country: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:52 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that unity was needed to fight coronavirus in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that unity was needed to fight coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a party meeting here on Saturday, he said that coming days could be dangerous regarding COVID-19 spread.

He directed the party workers and office bearers to continue their struggle for the relief work by opting precautionary measures.

PPP secretary general attended the meeting via video link from Kasur, while several other leaders were present in the conference.

Special Quran Khawani was also organized on the first death anniversary of Kaira's son Usama Qamar.

