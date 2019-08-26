Unity of Muslim Ummah key to success: President International Islamic University

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :President International Islamic University (IIUI) Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh Monday said the unity of entire Muslim Ummah was the key to success.

He said this while addressing a seminar titled "Walwala-e-Amn" jointly organized by Islamic Research Institute (IRI), IIUI and Positive Pakistan Foundation here at Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the university.

The seminar was held in connection with celebrations of 72nd Independence Day, youth mobilization for national cohesion and Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative, said a press release.

He said the university felt the need for unity in the current situation and launched the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative.

Dr. Draiweesh said unity was the key to success for the entire Muslim Ummah, whose practical form was the peaceful gathering of Muslims around the world on the occasion of Hajj.

He said on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan all people renewed the pledge to transcend race and ethnicity and participate in the development of the country to make Pakistan socially and economically peaceful.

Elaborating Pak-Arab relations, he said we were united at a single platform for peaceful co-existence while initiatives of Pakistani government were admirable.

Dr. Draiweesh emphasized that youth was a ray of hope for achieving the milestones in this regard.

The seminar was also addressed by President Positive Pakistan Foundation, Abid Iqbal and Dr. Jennifer Jagjivan, Executive Director Christian Study Center, Islamabad, Ms Arooj Saqib, CEO, Training Institute of Excellence, and Yasir Arfat, UK Certified Corporate Trainer.

On this occasion, the seminar was also addressed by Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Director General, Islamic Research Institute (IRI), who elaborated the goals and objectives of IRI and Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative of the seminar and urged the students to strive continuously in the pursuit of knowledge.

Dr. Draiweesh presented IIUI shields to the guest speakers on this occasion.