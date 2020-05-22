Unity of Muslim Ummah ultimate solution to address prevailing challenges of Muslim world: Clerics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Religious clerics and people of Pakistan on Friday pledged their readiness in rendering any sacrifice for defence and stability of Muslim Ummah.

Addressing Friday congregations on the occasion of International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain, Al-Sharifain Al-Aqsa' , being observed of Friday, the clerics stated that Harmain Al-Sharifain and Al-Aqsa are centers of Muslim unity, adding that elements who have seized Al-Aqsa are now coining conspiracies against Harmain Al-Sharifain.

They stated that Muslim Ummah has to take proactive and effective stance to resolve burning issues of Ummah including Kashmir and Palestine.

The clerics also underlined that Muslim Ummah should get united to expose and contain prevailing conspiracies being made against Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The clerics and leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council in their respective addressed underlined that Muslim Ummah should get united against the evil forces who aims at making anarchy and chaos in Muslim world.

The clerics stated that amidst prevailing scenario, when the entire world is struggling against Coronavirus pandemic, missile attacks are still targeting different cities and installations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Religious scholars also underlined that Muslim Ummah should initiate concrete and proactive steps against elements supporting extremism and Islamophobia, said a news release.

The clerics also stated that foreign interference within Muslim world on account of sectarianism should be halted.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council stated that Arab countries and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation should play proactive and effective role on prevailing challenges of Muslim Ummah.

Ashrafi said that leadership of Muslim Ummah owns an united Stance on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine adding that unity of Muslim Ummah is ultimate panacea to address the burning issues of Muslim Ummah.

Taking advantage of differences between Muslim world, enemies of islam and Muslims employing atrocities upon Muslims.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that Muslim Ummah can't be ignorant to ensure sanctity of holy places of Muslims. Muslim Ummah is not ignorant on miseries of Muslims facing atrocities from Kashmir to Palestine and Yemen to Syria.

The entire Muslim world despite scores of flaws still owns an unanimous stance on the burning issues of Palestine and Kashmir.