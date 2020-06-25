Unity of Muslim world urged to resolve Kashmir, Palestine disputes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Muslim world must shed its dependence on the West and adopt a united stance on critical issues like Kashmir and Palestine in order to emerge as a respected global force, speakers from different countries have said at a webinar.

The international webinar organized by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad was attended by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, British House of Lords Member Lord Nazir Ahmed, British Member of Parliament Khalid Mehmood, Member of Turkish Prime Minister's Advisory board for Human Rights Dr Hamit Ersoy, Vice President to Egyptian National Constitutional Committee Dr Kamal Helbawi, Professor Dr Halil Tokar from Istanbul University, Turkey, and Professor Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak from Qatar University, here on Wednesday.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said some very vocal statements had started emerging from the Arab countries regarding the ill treatment of Muslims in India and also on the Kashmir issue.

She said the Muslim countries should get united for resolution of longstanding disputes.

Lord Nazir Ahmed said India was no longer a secular country with its political system controlled by Hindutva extremist ideology that denied equal opportunities to the minorities.

He lauded the Arab countries for understanding the "true extremist Indian reality", which remained hidden for a long under its so-called fa�ade of secular democracy.

Member of British Parliament Khalid Mehmood called upon the Kashmiris to rise above their mutual differences and forge unity to put pressure on world powers.

He pointed out that the Indian government was violating the Geneva Convention and urged the Muslim countries to take up the issue with International Criminal Court.

Turkish Professor Dr Hamit Ersoy said the ruling Bharatia Janta Party's rise in Indian politics was rooted in its philosophy of hatred and pointed out that 76 per cent of all hate crimes in India had been committed against Muslims.

Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak endorsed Dr Ersoy's argument by urging Muslim scholars to look for indigenous and innovative solutions for resolving their issues.

Dr Kamal Helbawi stressed peaceful, progressive and moderate spirit of islam and stated that Muslims were being deliberately painted by India as terrorists in order to hide its atrocities against Muslims and also to justify its aggressive behavior towards neighboring Muslim countries.

Dr Halil Tokar stated that BJP's ideological core was RSS based on hatred towards other religions, identical to the one followed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

He reminded the international audience that Prime Minister Modi was responsible for the massacre of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002. "The BJP and RSS want to wipe out minorities, including Muslims and Christians, from India by the end of 2021," he said.

IPS Executive President Khalid Rahman in his concluding remarks said Muslims must learn from their mistakes and dependence over other powers and rather excel in education, pursue engagement and do active lobbying to influence the world in pursuit of their collective interests.

