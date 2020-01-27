Unity; only option for Ummah, Ulema e Karam can play vital role, Dr. Qaibla Ayaz

Solution to the challenges facing Muslim Ummah lied in unity and in this regard efforts by Ulema e Karam can play a decisive role, this was said by Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr. Qaibla Ayaz

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020)

Qaibla Ayaz.This he said during a meeting with Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Yaqoobi Foundation Pakistan, Sheikh Hadi Hussain Nasri.On the occasion Qaibla Ayaz stressed for unity among Muslim Ummah for peace and prosperity of Islamic countries.He said that Muslim Ummah can restore golden days prestige through Unity among Muslim countries.

During the meeting in Islamabad, Renowned Islamic Scholar and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Yaqoobi Foundation Pakistan, Sheikh Hadi Hussain Nasri briefed the Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on the running educational and welfare projects of Yaqoobi Foundation in Pakistan.Representative of Ayatullah Yaqoobi said that there is a dire need to improve the relations between Pakistan and Iraq, Ayatullah Yaqoobi has great respect for Pakistani peoples so his organization has started different welfare projects in Pakistan.