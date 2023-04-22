UrduPoint.com

Unity Only Way To Foil Evil Indian Designs In IIOJK: Nayeem Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Unity only way to foil evil Indian designs in IIOJK: Nayeem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Incarcerated senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while condemning the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government's political, religious and cultural onslaught on the people of Jammu and Kashmir has said that unity within the rank and file of the APHC was the only way to foil the apartheid regime's evil designs.

In a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail on Saturday, he said the BJP's hostile policy on Kashmir was driven by its racial bias, Hindutva and its zeal for turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. He said that ban on offering Eid prayers in Jamia Masjid was obvious manifestation of BJP's bias and discrimination against islam. He termed such acts as an infringement on religious matters of Kashmiri Muslims.

Nayeem Khan urged the APHC unity saying that forging unity was direly needed to thwart India's wicked designs aimed at erasing the political, cultural and religious identity of the Kashmiris.

"On the one hand, Indian government is hell-bent on erasing the Kashmiris' identity while on the other the witch-hunt against civil society, ulemas, academicians, journalists and human rights defenders is going on unabated," he added.

Meanwhile, he extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah, particularly the Muslims of IIOJK, on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He appealed to the Kashmiris to maintain austerity and the high spirits of real Islamic values while celebrating the religious festivals.

"Eid provides us a unique opportunity to share the moments of joy with the destitute and needy of our society especially the ones who are facing the tough times under Indian subjugation," he said.

