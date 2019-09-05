Unity, religious harmony need of hour: commissioner

Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti has said that unity and religious harmony is need of the hour during Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti has said that unity and religious harmony is need of the hour during Muharram

In a meeting with Aman committee here Thursday, the commissioner said that foolproof security arrangements had been made during Muharram.

He appreciated the cooperation of Ulema and Mashaikh belonging to various schools of thought and peace committees for the promotion of brotherhood and unity.

Peer Muhammad Ibrahim Sialvi, Mufti Zia Madni, Peer Saadat Ali Mehdi Al-Hussaini and others participated in the meeting.