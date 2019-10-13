UrduPoint.com
Unity, Solidarity Among Muslim Nations Vital Amid Challenges: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the Muslim Umma was faced with numerous challenges, both from internally as well as from the outside, therefore it was important to articulate a message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran during his visit the the neighboring country as a part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, a PM Office statement said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister thanked the supreme leader for support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also met President of Iran Hassan Rouhani wherein he held wide-ranging consultations. He said that Pakistan was willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

