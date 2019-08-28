UrduPoint.com
Unity Stands Success For Muslim Ummah: Mian Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Muslim ummah should stand united to face the contemporary challenges.

While talking to a private news channel, he endorsed the steps taken by the Prime Minister of Pakisten Imran Khan regarding the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK).

He said that PM Imran Khan exposed Modi's nefarious designs against IOK to the world.

"There are dissenting voices against Modi in India also, Imran has termed him the Hitler of this era which was highlighted by the western media," he said.

"PM Imran Khan has told the world that both countries are nuclear powers and any miscalculation would be disaster, both neighboring countries must exercise the strategic patience.

