Unity Stands The Sole Solution Of Pandemic:Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that opposition should stop playing politics amid the Coronavirus spread as combating with the novel contagion was the national issue not political.

Talking to a private news channel he said there was an acute shortage of verified testing kits across the world, hospitals needed to strengthen their testing capacity which would bring the authentic and true figures of corona affected patients.

Testing kits price soared in last couple of months as its demand increased internationally, accurate numbers of patients would also help to contain the disease,he added.

He denied while replying to a question that goods transport was never halted by provincial or Federal government,it must be an error of communication between the local administration and police department.

Federal and provincial governments were alert and constantly in contact to take any suitable action to control the pandemic in the country.

