Unity stressed against challenges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Peace and order in the country is the top priority and all possible measures are being taken for interfaith harmony while the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army, police and the government.

These views were expressed by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb Badshahi Mosque, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, while talking to a delegation of the Muttahida Ulema Council at the residence of Central Deputy Ameer International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and General Secretary Muttahida Ulema Council, Qari Ahmed Ali Nadeem during his visit to Sargodha. He said that more than 10,000 scholars had signed a fatwa titled Paigham Pakistan, which declared terrorism, sectarianism, extremism, establishing a state within the state or carrying weapons haram. He said that to face the challenges facing the country, the nation has to move forward together. On Christmas, interfaith harmony should be prioritized so that the soft image of Pakistan can be promoted among the nations. He said that there should be no obstacle left in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Rana Munawar Ghaus said that the message of Pakistan is the voice of every heart. Undoubtedly, if Pakistan is free from terrorism, sectarianism and unrest, then there will be no obstacle left in the construction, development and prosperity of the country and nation, he added. He said that the government is working under a comprehensive strategy in this regard and the Pakistan Army is working hard to protect ideological and geographical borders, but we have to move forward together in this regard. On this occasion, Divisional Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Sargodha and District Khatib of the Auqaf Department, Qari Waqar Ahmed Usmani, Patron-in-Chief of the Muttahida Ulema Council and Divisional Chairman of Political Affairs of the Central Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Amir Afzal Awan, Mufti Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Mufti Obaidullah, Maulana Muhammad Imran, Maulana Abdul Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Talha and other religious leaders were present.