Unity Stressed To Face Challenges

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A grand Christmas celebration was held at Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan here on Tuesday.

According to the University's spokesman, the event was attended by members of the Christian community, the University administration and guests in large numbers.

On the occasion, the participants offered special prayers by the Christian community, the development, prosperity and peace of the country.

Registrar Abdul Basit Khan, along with members of the Christian community, cut the Christmas cake and distributed gifts, for which the Christian community expressed their gratitude.

Speaking on the occasion, the Registrar said that the day brings a message of peace, love, and brotherhood not only for the Christian community but for all of humanity.

He emphasized that Pakistan was a multi-religious country where people of different faiths live together in peace and harmony. He said Agriculture University believed in equal rights for all individuals and it would continue to take steps to promote harmony and national unity.

On this occasion, the Christian community expressed their special thanks to Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah for his cooperation.

