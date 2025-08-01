Unity Through Development: KP Governor, Science Minister Vow Joint Efforts For Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
In a significant display of political consensus, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi held a crucial meeting in Islamabad to discuss the country's development priorities, political landscape, and pressing security challenges
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In a significant display of political consensus, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi held a crucial meeting in Islamabad to discuss the country's development priorities, political landscape, and pressing security challenges.
The meeting reflected a shared commitment to national cohesion and inclusive development, particularly in the underprivileged regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Federal Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi emphasized that political stability is the cornerstone of economic progress.
He underscored the urgency of bridging regional disparities through focused development, stating that “true unity can only be achieved when all provinces feel equally empowered and represented.
”
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of uplifting neglected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through improved infrastructure, basic public services, and sustainable employment opportunities. He noted that such efforts are vital for long-term peace and prosperity in the region.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction over their alignment on national priorities and pledged to continue working together to tackle the country’s challenges through coordinated and sincere efforts.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics17 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani27 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people37 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan37 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision37 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills1 hour ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik1 hour ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago