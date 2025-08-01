Unity through development: KP Governor, Science Minister vow joint efforts for progress

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In a significant display of political consensus, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi held a crucial meeting in Islamabad to discuss the country's development priorities, political landscape, and pressing security challenges.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment to national cohesion and inclusive development, particularly in the underprivileged regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi emphasized that political stability is the cornerstone of economic progress.

He underscored the urgency of bridging regional disparities through focused development, stating that “true unity can only be achieved when all provinces feel equally empowered and represented.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of uplifting neglected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through improved infrastructure, basic public services, and sustainable employment opportunities. He noted that such efforts are vital for long-term peace and prosperity in the region.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over their alignment on national priorities and pledged to continue working together to tackle the country’s challenges through coordinated and sincere efforts.