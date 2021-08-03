UrduPoint.com

Unity Urged To Ensure Peace In Muharram

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram

Convener Ittihad ul Bainul Muslameen Punjab Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi on Tuesday stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Convener Ittihad ul Bainul Muslameen Punjab Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi on Tuesday stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram ul Haram.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the committee Ittihad ul Bainul Muslameen here at the Commissioner office.

The meeting was attended among others by Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Regional Police Officer(RPO)Imran Ahmer, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amir Aqiq Khan, DCs of Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and eminent scholars of different sects including Syed Usman Noori, Mufti Mujeeb U Rehman, Allama Zahid Hussain Naqvi, Allam Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, Allama Syed Izhar Bukhari, and officials of the district administration.

Mufti Sialvi urged Ulema to play their role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram.

He said, "We should follow the principles of brotherhood and tolerance to ensure peace during the holy month".

The Commissioner speaking on the occasion said security arrangements for Muharram were underway and security in the entire division would be beefed up to maintain law and order during Muharram.

He said a foolproof plan would be evolved to monitor security arrangements during processions and public gatherings.

Gulzar said load shedding and a cleanliness plan along procession routes would be worked out and feedback and suggestions would also be obtained from citizens to improve the arrangements.

'Maintaining religious harmony is a religious obligation for religious scholars and "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour," he added.

RPO Imran Ahmer on the occasion said that security arrangements by the police could only be successful with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society.

He urged the Ulema to observe the timings and routes of Muharram processions.

Imran said that no one would be allowed to disturb the religious harmony during the holy month and there would be a complete ban on those speakers who spreads hatred and sectarianism.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Punjab Law And Order Civil Society Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Mufti All From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

PHA's cycle-carts distributes free plants to peopl ..

PHA's cycle-carts distributes free plants to people

26 seconds ago
 Plantation essential for combating climate change ..

Plantation essential for combating climate change challenge

27 seconds ago
 Bangladesh extends strict lock-down for 5 more day ..

Bangladesh extends strict lock-down for 5 more days

29 seconds ago
 Solo photo exhibition "360" opens at Alhamra

Solo photo exhibition "360" opens at Alhamra

17 minutes ago
 Rs 360blin allocated for district development pack ..

Rs 360blin allocated for district development package: Chief Minister

17 minutes ago
 Dadhocha dam: Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to ..

Dadhocha dam: Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to resolve payment issue with la ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.