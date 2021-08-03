Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram

Convener Ittihad ul Bainul Muslameen Punjab Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi on Tuesday stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Convener Ittihad ul Bainul Muslameen Punjab Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi on Tuesday stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram ul Haram.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the committee Ittihad ul Bainul Muslameen here at the Commissioner office.

The meeting was attended among others by Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Regional Police Officer(RPO)Imran Ahmer, Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amir Aqiq Khan, DCs of Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and eminent scholars of different sects including Syed Usman Noori, Mufti Mujeeb U Rehman, Allama Zahid Hussain Naqvi, Allam Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, Allama Syed Izhar Bukhari, and officials of the district administration.

Mufti Sialvi urged Ulema to play their role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram.

He said, "We should follow the principles of brotherhood and tolerance to ensure peace during the holy month".

The Commissioner speaking on the occasion said security arrangements for Muharram were underway and security in the entire division would be beefed up to maintain law and order during Muharram.

He said a foolproof plan would be evolved to monitor security arrangements during processions and public gatherings.

Gulzar said load shedding and a cleanliness plan along procession routes would be worked out and feedback and suggestions would also be obtained from citizens to improve the arrangements.

'Maintaining religious harmony is a religious obligation for religious scholars and "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour," he added.

RPO Imran Ahmer on the occasion said that security arrangements by the police could only be successful with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society.

He urged the Ulema to observe the timings and routes of Muharram processions.

Imran said that no one would be allowed to disturb the religious harmony during the holy month and there would be a complete ban on those speakers who spreads hatred and sectarianism.