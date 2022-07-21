Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram

Deputy Commissioner(DC)Tahir Farooq Thursday urged the ulema to play their role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC)Tahir Farooq Thursday urged the ulema to play their role in promoting religious harmony and unity during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting of the Peace Committee here at his office, he underlined the need to ensure the code of conduct issued by the Punjab government.

'Maintaining religious harmony is a religious obligation for religious scholars, and "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour," he added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, on the occasion, said that security arrangements were underway, and security in the entire district would be beefed up to maintain law and order during Muharram.

He said that the provision of foolproof security to the Majalis and mourners was the responsibility of the District Police, and no compromise would be made in this regard.

Bukhari added that elements spreading hatred on social media would be dealt with strictly.

The meeting was attended, among others, by District Khateeb Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Izhar Bukhari, President Anjuman Tajraan Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sahibzada Usman Ghani and officials of the district administration.