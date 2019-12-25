UrduPoint.com
Unity Vital For Country's Development: Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani

Wed 25th December 2019

Unity vital for country's development: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani Wednesday congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani Wednesday congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message issued here, he said "Following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam we need to forge unity among our ranks to establish prosperous country.

" The historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah succeeded as a result of which an independent country was achieved, he added.

He said the vision and commitment which were demonstrated by Quaid-e-Azam for making a separate homeland was remarkable.

Yasir Gillani said that Quaid never compromised on principles.

