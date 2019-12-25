- Home
Unity Vital For Country's Development: Parks And Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani Wednesday congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
In a message issued here, he said "Following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam we need to forge unity among our ranks to establish prosperous country.
" The historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah succeeded as a result of which an independent country was achieved, he added.
He said the vision and commitment which were demonstrated by Quaid-e-Azam for making a separate homeland was remarkable.
Yasir Gillani said that Quaid never compromised on principles.