LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani Wednesday congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message issued here, he said "Following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam we need to forge unity among our ranks to establish prosperous country.

" The historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah succeeded as a result of which an independent country was achieved, he added.

He said the vision and commitment which were demonstrated by Quaid-e-Azam for making a separate homeland was remarkable.

Yasir Gillani said that Quaid never compromised on principles.