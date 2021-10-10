UrduPoint.com

Unity Vital To Put Country On Way To Progress, Prosperity: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday stressed upon the masses to demonstrate unity in order to put country on a way leading to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a ceremony hosted by local traders here at Tea House Multan, he said "if we are united, the future of country is bright." He stated the country could only be put on way to progress by forging unity and following principles, essential for success.

"If we give priority to personal interests instead of national interests, we will not move to path of development and prosperity," the minister stated.

Fakhar added the traders would have to play their due role to compete the world. China was at forefront of world because of its commitments and principles. He lauded central leader of traders Khawaja Shafique Ahmed and stated that he was a man of principles.

Khawaja Shahfique always fought for the national interest, said Fakhar. On this occasion, a good number of traders and civil society workers were also present.

