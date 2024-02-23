Open Menu

Unity Vital To Steer Country Out Of Challenges: Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Unity vital to steer country out of challenges: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that forging unity was essential to steer country out of existing challenges.

In a statement issued here,he said that collective efforts were direly needed for country's development and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif said that ensuring economic stability in the country was his top priority.

He said that country could not tolerate instability,adding that contineos steps would be taken to strengthen the country and provide relief to people.

"PML-N would take the country out of crisis under the dynamic leadership of PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif",he maintained.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

13 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

38 minutes ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

45 minutes ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

14 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

14 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

14 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan