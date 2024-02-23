Unity Vital To Steer Country Out Of Challenges: Shehbaz Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that forging unity was essential to steer country out of existing challenges.
In a statement issued here,he said that collective efforts were direly needed for country's development and prosperity.
Shehbaz Sharif said that ensuring economic stability in the country was his top priority.
He said that country could not tolerate instability,adding that contineos steps would be taken to strengthen the country and provide relief to people.
"PML-N would take the country out of crisis under the dynamic leadership of PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif",he maintained.
