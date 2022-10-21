Unity will helpful Pakistan as key to success: Mushtaq Ghani

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker of Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday has said that all institutions needed to be on the same page to make Pakistan prosperous and stable

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker of Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday has said that all institutions needed to be on the same page to make Pakistan prosperous and stable.

"Unity is the key to the success and prosperity of the country," he expressed these views while speaking at the Peshawar High Court Bar Abbottabad Bench.

The acting governor said that If the country will be politically, administratively and economically secure, its fruits will reach the people in the form of prosperity and if the country defaults then everyone will be affected.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also presented a check of Rs. 3 million rupees grant to the High Court Bar from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. He said that whenever there is a moment of decision in the history of nations, lawyers used to provide guidance. it is necessary to look into the past and make decisions about the future, he said.

Pakistan should be a stable and independent nation, we have to fight unitedly to build a nation.

He said that after November 7, the date of the new election in the country can be determined.

Lawyers are an important part of any society, so people also consider lawyers valuable, lawyers have made great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and the rule of law and democratic governments value these sacrifices, he said.

The acting governor mentioned the steps taken to alleviate the problems of the people of Abbottabad and said that he is proud of the projects completed for the development of Abbottabad which are unprecedented in the past.

He said that in the past people were holding key positions in government, but they were unaware of the needs of this city.

The Acting Governor said that despite opposition from the bureaucracy he built a university in Abbottabad.

Apart from the landscaping of Malik Pura, and Jinnah Park, all the roads in the city were reconstructed, the Abbottabad Murree Road project was completed and Dahmtor Bypass was constructed to reduce the traffic load from the city, in addition, many schools were upgraded and two indoor gymnasium were also built, adding he said.

Mushtaq Ghani said that the site for the construction of the gymnasium in Abbottabad has been decided while a modern sports complex will be built in Abbottabad which is included in ADP. He said with reference to the reconstruction of DHQ Abbottabad which was built in 1956, the consultant also proposed to rebuild it and got the approval of one billion rupees for the same. Due to prohibition, it lost a year.

He said that the ruling has been issued by passing the resolution in the High Court Bar against the stay order on DHQ reconstruction which was later dismissed by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the reconstruction of the hospital next week, the DHQ hospital has also been included in Category A and along with this, the building of Women and Children Hospital will also be reconstructed.

Acting Governor KP said that The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also inaugurate various schemes worth of Rs.17 billion in Abbottabad along with DHQ Hospital. These projects include Gravity Scheme, Thandiani Road and tourism promotion initiatives.

He said that the dumping ground will be shifted from Abbottabad to Dutar where the world's most advanced plant will be installed. Thandiani will be beautified according to international standards.

With reference to encroachments, he said that in Abbottabad, problems arose due to encroachments within the boundaries of the Cantonment board, and we will end the encroachment.