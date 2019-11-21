Universal Children Day marked

Universal Children Day was celebrated at Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres across the Sindh province in line with the directives of Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Universal Children Day was celebrated at Special education and Rehabilitation Centres across the Sindh province in line with the directives of Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed.

The special children visited the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i- Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah here and were given Guard of Honour by the smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Navy, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Special Children also visited Dream World Resort in Karachi.

Gifts and refreshment boxes were distributed among the Special Children in Jacoababad.

The Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were presented wheel chairs on the day in Sukkur All Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres across Sindh organized various programs to celebrate the occasion.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has appreciated all the officers and heads of the centres for celebrating the Universal Children Day.