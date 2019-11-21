UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universal Children Day Marked

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:16 PM

Universal Children Day marked

Universal Children Day was celebrated at Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres across the Sindh province in line with the directives of Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Universal Children Day was celebrated at Special education and Rehabilitation Centres across the Sindh province in line with the directives of Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed.

The special children visited the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i- Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah here and were given Guard of Honour by the smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Navy, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Special Children also visited Dream World Resort in Karachi.

Gifts and refreshment boxes were distributed among the Special Children in Jacoababad.

The Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were presented wheel chairs on the day in Sukkur All Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres across Sindh organized various programs to celebrate the occasion.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has appreciated all the officers and heads of the centres for celebrating the Universal Children Day.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Pakistan Navy Education Sukkur All

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General receives credentials of Mala ..

2 seconds ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the ..

5 seconds ago

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos t ..

13 minutes ago

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

15 minutes ago

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.