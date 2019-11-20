UrduPoint.com
Universal Children Day Observed In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq has said that drastic steps had been taken to protect children from exploitation, labour, abuse and discrimination.

He was addressing to a ceremony held in connection with the Universal Children Day held under the auspicious of Child Protection and Welfare bureau.

Rashid said that children were the prime concern of the government and various welfare policies were being adopted to make children useful citizens of the nation.

Rashid said that proper guidance was must for the better growth of a child, as the children were like wet clay and can be molded in any way.

"Apart from enjoying on the World Children Day, we should not forget that huge population of our children is facing different problems and we all should do combine efforts for their betterment," he added.

Meanwhile, under the arrangements of Social Welfare Department, colorful ceremonies were also held at Contentment General Hospital (CGH) and Pak Mattab Girls secondary school, Waris Khan where teachers, students, representatives of NGO's, people from different walks of life and a large number of children were also present.

