ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Universal Children's Day was celebrated on Monday under the theme “For every child, every right” to reaffirm our commitment to safeguard the rights and well-being of children.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launched 'ZARRA' Alert App - a mobile application that can be used to report missing and abducted children, in connection with Universal Children's Day.

The prime minister said children were the most precious asset of any nation and the sole guarantee for its future prosperity. "On

International Children's Day, we are determined to ensure inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security

for all our children, as envisaged in the "UN Convention on the Rights of the Child".

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message on the Universal Children’s Day said, "I call upon the relevant Government organizations, civil society, human rights groups, media, UN agencies, community, parents, teachers, Ulema and children themselves to come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan".

He said children in Pakistan are vulnerable to several challenges like stunting, malnutrition and lack of access to quality education & health facilities. Besides, they were facing various protection challenges like child trafficking, child marriage, child labour, corporal punishment, child abuse and harmful traditional practices.

The president said this needs a committed societal response, and the communities and families need to play their role in this noble cause, particularly for the future of our nation. Our religion, islam, enjoins parental responsibility for the well-being of children and for building their character by providing them with better education and training. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) loved children and was their most affectionate caretaker.

On the occasion of World Children's Day, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reaffirms its commitment to ensure safety and security of the children of Pakistan in the digital realm.

Acknowledging the digital impact on children, PTA is dedicated to ensure a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions.

PTA has collaborated with Meta, TikTok, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other prominent organizations to pursue

the cause of promoting a safer online environment for the youth.

National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Chairman Ayesha Raza Farooq, in her message, said that Climate Change is impacting children of Pakistan in commemoration of Universal Children’s Day 2023, under the global theme of “For every child, Every Right”.

On the occasion of the Universal Children’s Day, children from different child rights clubs gathered at a seminar in Benazirabad, organized by Hari Welfare Association. On the occasion district and provincial governments urged to invest funds and take extraordinary steps to protect the right to life, survival, health, and education in the all districts of Sindh.

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized a colourful programme in the USAID Government school Numaish Sukkur to mark

World Children's Day on Monday. Students demonstrated their talent by creating digital heroes.

District Education Officer Syed Safdar Ali Shah said children are our national asset and the future of Pakistan. World Children's Day was not

only a celebration of having an international treaty to endorse children’s rights but a reminder for all of us that children were our future and we

needed to do everything possible to ensure their well-being.

To mark the “International Children's Day 2023”, a ceremony was held on Monday at Government Shaheed Osama Zafar Centennial Model

Higher School No. 2 Peshawar.

The participants highlighted the importance of the day and said the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child was adopted by the UN

general assembly on November 20, 1989, and since then the day has been marked as International Day of Children throughout the globe.

The district Education Officers said during the ongoing enrollment drive, more than 450,000 out-of-school children were enrolled in

government schools of Peshawar till date and the target was achieved successfully with the support of partner organizations like VSO,

PRDS, NCHD and other development partners working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr Rasheed Masood Khan, emphasized the importance of child rights on Monday, stating that their bright

future is intricately linked to their protection.

The DC office reported that Dr Rasheed Masood Khan participated in an event commemorating International Children's Day in Mirpurkhas.

The event was organized by the Child Protection Unit of the Social Welfare Department, Mirpurkhas, with support from the International

Rescue Company Social Organization.

A rally for awareness of World Children's Day was led by officials and stakeholders, including District Child Protection Officer Junaid Mirza,

District Education Officer Dr Chaman Mansha Jeevan, and Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso.

In a concerted effort to address the educational needs of underprivileged children residing in the slum areas of Sohan, Islamabad Capital

Territory, the SOS Foundation in collaboration with Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), Ministry of Federal Education and

Professional Training, organized a special event on World Children's Day.

SOS Foundation expressed its commitment to collaborate with BECS, pledging to work hand in hand to address the basic educational needs

of these children. The collective aim is to empower these young minds with the tools they need to shape a brighter future.