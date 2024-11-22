Open Menu

Universal Diabetic Day Observed In CMC Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Universal Diabetic day observed in CMC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBU) observed a World Diabetic Day in Chandka Medical College Larkana Auditorium Hall on Friday. 

An awareness walk started from Diabetes Ward to Chandka Medical College, in which more than two hundred diabetic patients also participated in the walk, and they attended the awareness seminar. 

On this occasion, Professor Dr. Hakim Ali Abro said, "Only two years ago, Pakistan was the seventh largest country in the world in terms of diabetes, and we expect that Pakistan will reach the fourth number in diabetes in 2030, but unfortunately, today it has become the third largest country in the world. Diabetes affects all parts of the body, from fingernails to feet." 

Dean Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmed Shaikh said, "Every fourth person in Pakistan is currently suffering from this disease; this disease can be controlled with proper awareness, proper treatment, and exercise." 

Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmad Soomro said, "Diabetes leads to diseases like heart disease and diabetic foot, which we can control by lifestyle changes.

"

Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Head of Diabetic and Endocrinology, said, "There are more than three crores and 30 lacs diabetic patients in Pakistan, while in the whole world there are 51 crores of patients with diabetes, while 14 thousand patients are registered in our department, and more than three hundred patients are seen daily in OPD, who are given free medicines and insulin."

                        

Medical Superintendent of Chandka Medical College Dr. Niaz Ahmed Dahar said, "Anxiety and depression are the major causes of diabetes; diabetic patients can lead a healthy life with proper precautions." 

Director Health Services Dr. Yasmin Khalid, Dr. Azizullah Jalbani, Dr. Akleema Abro, Dr. Shabnam Naz, Dr. Shaista Hafiz Abro, Spokesperson of Univerty Abdul Samad Bhatti, and a large number of professors of the university, students, and diabetic patients were also in attendance. 

Free glucometer machines were distributed among the patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Larkana Lead Shabnam All From Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

3 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

14 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

20 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

20 hours ago
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

20 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

21 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

22 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

23 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan