Universal Diabetic Day Observed In CMC Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBU) observed a World Diabetic Day in Chandka Medical College Larkana Auditorium Hall on Friday.
An awareness walk started from Diabetes Ward to Chandka Medical College, in which more than two hundred diabetic patients also participated in the walk, and they attended the awareness seminar.
On this occasion, Professor Dr. Hakim Ali Abro said, "Only two years ago, Pakistan was the seventh largest country in the world in terms of diabetes, and we expect that Pakistan will reach the fourth number in diabetes in 2030, but unfortunately, today it has become the third largest country in the world. Diabetes affects all parts of the body, from fingernails to feet."
Dean Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmed Shaikh said, "Every fourth person in Pakistan is currently suffering from this disease; this disease can be controlled with proper awareness, proper treatment, and exercise."
Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmad Soomro said, "Diabetes leads to diseases like heart disease and diabetic foot, which we can control by lifestyle changes.
"
Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Head of Diabetic and Endocrinology, said, "There are more than three crores and 30 lacs diabetic patients in Pakistan, while in the whole world there are 51 crores of patients with diabetes, while 14 thousand patients are registered in our department, and more than three hundred patients are seen daily in OPD, who are given free medicines and insulin."
Medical Superintendent of Chandka Medical College Dr. Niaz Ahmed Dahar said, "Anxiety and depression are the major causes of diabetes; diabetic patients can lead a healthy life with proper precautions."
Director Health Services Dr. Yasmin Khalid, Dr. Azizullah Jalbani, Dr. Akleema Abro, Dr. Shabnam Naz, Dr. Shaista Hafiz Abro, Spokesperson of Univerty Abdul Samad Bhatti, and a large number of professors of the university, students, and diabetic patients were also in attendance.
Free glucometer machines were distributed among the patients.
