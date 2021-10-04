UrduPoint.com

Universal Health Coverage In Punjab By December 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:44 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that all 29.3 million families in the province would be provided universal health coverage by December 2021

She stated this during video link session to review sustainability and institutionalization of sehat sahulat programme at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED) here, said a spokesperson for the SH&MED.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan, Additional Secretary Development SH&ME Department Dr Asif Tufail, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nousheen Hamid, while representatives of Federal Areas, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh Balochistan, NCOC, and Northern areas were present in the video link meeting. The participants reviewed long term sustainability of the programme.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "The government has started the initiative to provide medical cover to people, adding that as per directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are working to provide healthcare services on priority".

She said that institutionalization and sustainability measures for the sehat sahulat programme were praiseworthy, adding that it was the responsibility of the state to look after its citizens.

She said, "We cannot realize dream of Riyasat-e-Madina without providing genuine relief to common man".

The provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make things easier forcommon man, adding that residents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions had alreadybeen provided health insurance services.

