UrduPoint.com

Universal Health Insurance, A Public Welfare Initiative: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:39 PM

Universal Health Insurance, a public welfare initiative: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that the government has introduced Universal Health Insurance, Ehsaas ration and many other initiatives for the welfare of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that the government has introduced Universal Health Insurance, Ehsaas ration and many other initiatives for the welfare of the people.

In a statement issued here, he said the government is taking effective measures to reduce the volume of inflation and its results will soon be visible to all. Steps are also being taken to control prices of sugar and other items as the government is aware of difficulties faced by the public. He said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is reviewing the measures taken in this regard on daily basis.

Hasaan Khawar said the present government had to take difficult decisions due to the wrong economic policies and corrupt practices committed by the past government.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SRTI Park, SIAA, Huawei launch Promising Generatio ..

SRTI Park, SIAA, Huawei launch Promising Generations Initiative

10 minutes ago
 EU health agency says time too short for 'vaccinat ..

EU health agency says time too short for 'vaccination alone' to halt Omicron

24 seconds ago
 DC directs to give attention to Polio refusal case ..

DC directs to give attention to Polio refusal cases; 95 percent target achieved

26 seconds ago
 Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dism ..

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

27 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner Imposes section 144 in constit ..

Deputy Commissioner Imposes section 144 in constituency PP-206 for tight securit ..

29 seconds ago
 Deadly Strikes in Syria Ordered by Secret US Task ..

Deadly Strikes in Syria Ordered by Secret US Task Force Should Be Investigated- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.