Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

The caretaker minister for National Health Services says more value is being added to this program under the inclusive consultation process with the provinces and other stakeholders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2013) Caretaker Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan says the Universal Health Insurance program is being revamped to make it sustainable.

Addressing the WHO regional committee in Cairo today, he said more value is being added to this program under the inclusive consultation process with the provinces and other stakeholders.

He said we are also organizing a global health security summit in Pakistan in the month of December with the aim to ensure greater collaboration in the health sector.

Earlier today, President Global Development Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Christopher J.

Elias called on Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan on the sidelines of 70th Session of the WHO's Regional Committee in Cairo.

Dr Nadeem Jan reiterated that Pakistan has applied whole of governance' approach towards polio eradication.

He informed that the Prime Minister and the entire government's civil machinery have shown utmost dedication and commitment for making Pakistan polio free.

Christopher J. Elias said that Pakistan has made considerable performance towards eradication of polio.