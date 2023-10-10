Open Menu

Universal Health Insurance Program Being Revamped: Nadeem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 03:51 PM

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

The caretaker minister for National Health Services says more value is being added to this program under the inclusive consultation process with the provinces and other stakeholders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2013) Caretaker Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan says the Universal Health Insurance program is being revamped to make it sustainable.

Addressing the WHO regional committee in Cairo today, he said more value is being added to this program under the inclusive consultation process with the provinces and other stakeholders.

He said we are also organizing a global health security summit in Pakistan in the month of December with the aim to ensure greater collaboration in the health sector.

Earlier today, President Global Development Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Christopher J.

Elias called on Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan on the sidelines of 70th Session of the WHO's Regional Committee in Cairo.

Dr Nadeem Jan reiterated that Pakistan has applied whole of governance' approach towards polio eradication.

He informed that the Prime Minister and the entire government's civil machinery have shown utmost dedication and commitment for making Pakistan polio free.

Christopher J. Elias said that Pakistan has made considerable performance towards eradication of polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio Cairo December Government

Recent Stories

World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

30 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

59 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

4 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan