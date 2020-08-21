'Universal health insurance' program of KP a revolutionary step towards health reforms: Taimur Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Health Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday said that KPK Government was launching a state-of art universal health insurance programme and described it as the biggest step towards making Pakistan a welfare state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said KP would become the first province where the entire population would get access to the best health services and Sehat Insaf Programme was a huge step towards social welfare reforms in Pakistan for the less privileged people.

He said KPK would be the first province to provide 'universal health insurance' under the Sehat Insaf scheme.

He said "Provision of free health facility is revolutionary step of the KP Government in the current situation.

" "Provision of universal health services to the public will be a game-changer in the health sector of the province and will put to an end to the suffering of poor and marginalized by allowing them to secure timely treatment in standard hospitals with dignity," Jhagra added.

He said we would properly monitoring the programme and the involvement of the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) would also setting up a dedicated database for the programme.

He expressed proud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government for taking this lead and hoped all other provinces would follow their health scheme as well.