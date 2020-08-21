UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Universal Health Insurance' Program Of KP A Revolutionary Step Towards Health Reforms: Taimur Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:20 PM

'Universal health insurance' program of KP a revolutionary step towards health reforms: Taimur Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Health Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday said that KPK Government was launching a state-of art universal health insurance programme and described it as the biggest step towards making Pakistan a welfare state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said KP would become the first province where the entire population would get access to the best health services and Sehat Insaf Programme was a huge step towards social welfare reforms in Pakistan for the less privileged people.

He said KPK would be the first province to provide 'universal health insurance' under the Sehat Insaf scheme.

He said "Provision of free health facility is revolutionary step of the KP Government in the current situation.

" "Provision of universal health services to the public will be a game-changer in the health sector of the province and will put to an end to the suffering of poor and marginalized by allowing them to secure timely treatment in standard hospitals with dignity," Jhagra added.

He said we would properly monitoring the programme and the involvement of the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) would also setting up a dedicated database for the programme.

He expressed proud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government for taking this lead and hoped all other provinces would follow their health scheme as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Lead All Government Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

13 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

14 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

13 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.