Universal Health Insurance Program To Help Improving Healthcare: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Sindh Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, Monday, said that the Universal Health Insurance Program will help improving the condition of hospitals and the quality of healthcare facilities in the province

The minister, while chairing a meeting regarding the Universal Health Insurance Program said that the health insurance initiative under consideration by the Sindh government would not only benefit the citizens of the province but it would also facilitate people from across the country, said a statement issued here.

He said that grading the health facilities under the program will ameliorate the condition of hospitals in Sindh and help the government in providing quality treatment facilities to patients.

The funds received from the insurance company could be utilized for the improvement of hospitals and providing legitimate benefits to the medical staff providing excellent services in the hospitals.

Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz said that a detailed briefing will be presented to the Sindh chief minister and the cabinet after finalizing the program and the Universal Health Insurance Program will be rolled out across the province with the final approval of the cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Finance Sindh Kazim Jatoi, Additional Secretary Health Moula Bakhsh Sheikh, DG Health Sindh Dr. Waqar Mehmood, CEO of State Life Insurance Corporation Shoaib Hussain and other relevant officers.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the Universal Health Insurance Program in detail and discussions on the program have entered into the final stage.

