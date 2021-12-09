UrduPoint.com

'Universal Human Rights Day' Commemorated

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

'Universal Human Rights Day' commemorated

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) secretariat of National Assembly in collaboration with Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) organized an event to commemorate "Universal Human Rights Day".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) secretariat of National Assembly in collaboration with Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) organized an event to commemorate "Universal Human Rights Day".

The event was chaired by MNA Riaz Fatyana.

Shafique Chaudhary Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights in his welcome statement said, "United Nations adopted the universal declaration of Human Rights on 10th December 1948.

The day is celebrated to remember the promises made to achieve common human rights standards for all people and all nations", said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Riaz Fatyana stated "Human Rights are at the heart of agenda 2030 and are driven by progress on all SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). A number of efforts have been made both at National & International levels to provide and protect fundamental Human Rights. However, many people, both in developing and developed are still deprived of them." He further highlighted the Sri Lankan mob attack in which Mr. Priyantha diyawadana was deprived of basic right to life, which our constitution promises under article 9 considered as the violation of basic human rights.

In recognition to the efforts of parliamentarians for pushing forward human rights agenda in the parliament. National Parliamentary Human Rights Awards were conferred upon Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz MNA (PMLN), Ms. Shandana Gulzar MNA (PTI), Ms. Nafeesa Innayatullah Khattak MNA (PTI) and Sherry Rehman Senator (PPP).

In addition to above mentioned parliamentarians two Special Achievements Awards were conferred to Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chohan Former Chairperson National Commission for Human Rights and Ms. Mishal Hussain Malik Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization.

Senator Farhat Ullah Babar, Senator Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Shunila Ruth(MNA), Ms. Munawara Baloch (MNA), Ghazala Saifi (MNA), Ms. Afshan Tehseen Bajwa Chairperson National Commission on Rights of Child, Member NCRC Dr.Rubina Farid, Iqbal Detho Member NCRC Sindh, Dr. Rahim Awan DG Legal Aid Authority MOHR, Large number of Human Rights activists, civil society representative and diplomats attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sherry Rehman Parliament Civil Society Progress December Event All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests 'les ..

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests 'less severe': WHO

1 minute ago
 Govt announces Friday as holiday in Tando Allahyar ..

Govt announces Friday as holiday in Tando Allahyar district on Watayo Fakeer's U ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh reports one death, 167 new cases of COVID-19 ..

Sindh reports one death, 167 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after ..

India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash

1 minute ago
 Work on Implementation of Decisions of Putin-Biden ..

Work on Implementation of Decisions of Putin-Biden Summit Underway - Zakharova

20 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Prompts Highest Rise in US Life Insurance ..

COVID-19 Prompts Highest Rise in US Life Insurance Payouts Since 1918 Spanish Fl ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.