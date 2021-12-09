'Universal Human Rights Day' commemorated

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) secretariat of National Assembly in collaboration with Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) organized an event to commemorate "Universal Human Rights Day".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) secretariat of National Assembly in collaboration with Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) organized an event to commemorate "Universal Human Rights Day".

The event was chaired by MNA Riaz Fatyana.

Shafique Chaudhary Executive Director Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights in his welcome statement said, "United Nations adopted the universal declaration of Human Rights on 10th December 1948.

The day is celebrated to remember the promises made to achieve common human rights standards for all people and all nations", said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Riaz Fatyana stated "Human Rights are at the heart of agenda 2030 and are driven by progress on all SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). A number of efforts have been made both at National & International levels to provide and protect fundamental Human Rights. However, many people, both in developing and developed are still deprived of them." He further highlighted the Sri Lankan mob attack in which Mr. Priyantha diyawadana was deprived of basic right to life, which our constitution promises under article 9 considered as the violation of basic human rights.

In recognition to the efforts of parliamentarians for pushing forward human rights agenda in the parliament. National Parliamentary Human Rights Awards were conferred upon Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz MNA (PMLN), Ms. Shandana Gulzar MNA (PTI), Ms. Nafeesa Innayatullah Khattak MNA (PTI) and Sherry Rehman Senator (PPP).

In addition to above mentioned parliamentarians two Special Achievements Awards were conferred to Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chohan Former Chairperson National Commission for Human Rights and Ms. Mishal Hussain Malik Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization.

Senator Farhat Ullah Babar, Senator Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Shunila Ruth(MNA), Ms. Munawara Baloch (MNA), Ghazala Saifi (MNA), Ms. Afshan Tehseen Bajwa Chairperson National Commission on Rights of Child, Member NCRC Dr.Rubina Farid, Iqbal Detho Member NCRC Sindh, Dr. Rahim Awan DG Legal Aid Authority MOHR, Large number of Human Rights activists, civil society representative and diplomats attended the seminar.