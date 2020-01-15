UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universal Postal Union (UPU) To Host A High-level Forum On Wider Postal Sector

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Universal Postal Union (UPU) to host a high-level forum on wider postal sector

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) will host a high-level forum on wider postal sector engagement in Berne, Switzerland, on February 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Universal Postal Union (UPU) will host a high-level forum on wider postal sector engagement in Berne, Switzerland, on February 13.

The forum will bring together high-level representatives from governments, regulators, designated operators, international organizations, other private sector players, as well as civil society, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The trend towards liberalization and digitalization are transforming the boundaries of the postal sector.

With the surge of e-commerce, new players have become increasingly active in postal markets, bringing with them opportunities for partnerships and alliances that can drive efficiency and greater interoperability.

As the United Nations specialised agency providing the Primary forum for the postal sector, it is critical that the UPU be inclusive and responsive to the needs of all postal sector players.

Related Topics

United Nations Civil Society Switzerland February Market All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches inspection career assessmen ..

3 minutes ago

Close circles of Establishment gets annoyed over V ..

16 minutes ago

Five Yezidi Militia Members Killed in Airstrike in ..

3 minutes ago

Repairing, maintenance work on sanatzar building b ..

3 minutes ago

Students must play role in maintaining cleanliness ..

3 minutes ago

Three accused of murder case convicted in Rajanpur ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.