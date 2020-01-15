Universal Postal Union (UPU) to host a high-level forum on wider postal sector

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) will host a high-level forum on wider postal sector engagement in Berne, Switzerland, on February 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Universal Postal Union (UPU) will host a high-level forum on wider postal sector engagement in Berne, Switzerland, on February 13.

The forum will bring together high-level representatives from governments, regulators, designated operators, international organizations, other private sector players, as well as civil society, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The trend towards liberalization and digitalization are transforming the boundaries of the postal sector.

With the surge of e-commerce, new players have become increasingly active in postal markets, bringing with them opportunities for partnerships and alliances that can drive efficiency and greater interoperability.

As the United Nations specialised agency providing the Primary forum for the postal sector, it is critical that the UPU be inclusive and responsive to the needs of all postal sector players.