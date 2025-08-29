Universities Are Hubs Of Ideas, Says VC UAJK
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Centre for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (CISS AJK) organized an academic engagement session titled “In conversation with thought leaders” at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK).
The session brought together scholars, researchers, and practitioners to discuss knowledge-building and ways to strengthen academic collaboration in the field of strategic studies.
Vice Chancellor UAJK Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak addressed the event as the chief guest and emphasised the importance of such intellectual platforms in enriching academic debates, encouraging critical thinking, and fostering a strong research culture to support national policy and education.
“Universities are not just places for teaching, they are hubs for generating new ideas and solutions,” Dr. Khattak said. “It is through dialogue and collaboration that we can transform education and contribute meaningfully to statecraft, communication, and the pursuit of truth.”
He further noted that CISS AJK’s efforts were creating valuable opportunities for students and faculty to engage with pressing global and regional issues.
The session featured a series of presentations. Associate Director CISS AJK Zohaib Altaf highlighted the Centre’s vision, mandate, and ongoing initiatives, while Research Officer Nimrah Javed introduced the Strategic Perspectives journal and its role in fostering research-based discourse.
Associate Director Syeda Tahreem Bukhari delivered a talk on “Bridging Knowledge Gaps: Strengthening Academic Collaboration”, stressing the importance of linking academic research with policymaking.
In her concluding remarks, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director CISS AJK, lauded the contributions of the speakers and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to advancing informed dialogue and collaborative research for the benefit of academia and society.
The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs and a group photograph, marking the successful completion of the academic session.
