Universities can play important role in promoting peace, tolerance: PHEC chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid has said that universities can play important role in promoting peace, brotherhood and tolerance.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the "Vice Chancellor's Convention" for the promotion of peace and counter-extremism in collaboration with the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), here on Saturday.

He said the Higher Education Commission would conduct training sessions to adapt the faculty members of the universities to the modern requirements. He maintained that youth need guidance for positive use of technology in the era of digital revolution, adding that "We need to include material that promotes a culture of peace and tolerance in society.

"The PHEC chairman said that the majority of total population of Pakistan is young people, adding 'We have to make them our strength". There was no shortage of talent in them. He said that faculty members of universities should also be trained about latest information technology techniques and trends.

International Islamic University Rector Prof. Dr. Masoom Yaseen zai, SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor and Chairman Vice Chancellor Committee Dr. Muhammad Ali, Director General IRI, International Islamic University Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof. Abdul Qayyum besides more than 100 Vice Chancellors of different universities of the federation and provinces were present in the convention.