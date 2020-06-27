Universities change destiny of nations, regions: VC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of University of Turbat (UoT), Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir Saturday said the universities changed the destiny of nations, regions and Makran Division educationally known as a fertile region and the youth of Panjgur had immense potential to prove their talent in every spheres of life.

He expressed these views during a visit to Panjgur Campus of UoT.

After having established a sub-campus at Gwadar, the UoT has also set up another sub campus in Panjgur where in around three hundred students have been enrolled in the first batch.

In addition to inspecting ongoing development work, the VC also met with newly appointed staff.

Faculty of legal Education dean Prof Dr Gul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer to Vice Chancellor Engineer Bilal Ur Rahman and Procurement Officer Ayaz Buledi were accompanying the VC on the occasion.

The VC visited different parts of the campus and stressed for early completion of ongoing development works there and also approved a water borehole at campus vicinity to alleviate the water shortage.

On this occasion, the VC also handed over keys of the van purchased for the campus, to the staff.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting with the newly appointed staff, he said "Panjgur Campus is a national asset and serving for its development is our national duty. You are lucky for having the opportunity to serve in this prestigious institution of higher education." The VC urged the staff to perform their duty in the institution not merely as a job but also in the spirit of national responsibility.

He said that the pro-education approaches of the people of Panjgur and the keen interest of the political and social leadership in the establishment and development of the institution revealed that in the next few years, this campus would find a prominent place in the list of successful universities of the country.

The VC hoped that the graduates from this institution would play an important role in the development of Balochistan and country.

Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir thanked Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan, Higher Education Commission, Provincial Ministers, Political Representatives and Civil Society of the area for their role for establishing Panjgur Campus.