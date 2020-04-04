Universities' consortium starts free counseling sessions for students

Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences(IUCPPS) Pakistan has decided to provide country-wide free counseling to students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences(IUCPPS) Pakistan has decided to provide country-wide free counseling to students.

National Coordinator of the Universities' consortium Murtaza Noor on Friday told APP that the step was being taken in collaboration with Young Psychologists Association.

He said that International Students Convention and Expo was also partnering the Consortium for provision of free counselling services to the students across Pakistan.

The aim of these therapy sessions was to make students mentally strong so they could face and handle the current challenges, he added.