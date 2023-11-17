Universities’ employees continue protest for demands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The teachers associations and class-III and IV employees of University of Peshawar, Agriculture University Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology and Islamia College University on Friday continued their protest for their demands.

The universities’ employees staged a protest walk on University road to mark their protest.

The demonstrators were demanding 30 and 35 percent increase in salaries and pensions like other government employees and payment of outstanding dues and promotions.

A large number of teachers and other employees participated in the protest and warned to extend the scope of their protest if demands were not met.

APP/adi