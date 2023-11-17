Open Menu

Universities’ Employees Continue Protest For Demands

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Universities’ employees continue protest for demands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The teachers associations and class-III and IV employees of University of Peshawar, Agriculture University Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology and Islamia College University on Friday continued their protest for their demands.

The universities’ employees staged a protest walk on University road to mark their protest.

The demonstrators were demanding 30 and 35 percent increase in salaries and pensions like other government employees and payment of outstanding dues and promotions.

A large number of teachers and other employees participated in the protest and warned to extend the scope of their protest if demands were not met.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Agriculture Road University Of Engineering And Technology Government

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

41 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

16 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

16 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

16 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan