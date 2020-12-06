UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universities Ensure Compliance Of COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Universities ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The universities have ensured strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and government guidelines in view of the situation evolving out of the COVID-19 resurgence in the country.

An official from HEC told APP that the higher educational institutions have reiterated their commitment to ensure adherence to SOPs.

He said universities have taken a number of steps to cope with the situation, including strict enforcement of SOPs on campuses, reducing the numbers of students in classrooms and hostels, and shift to hybrid modes of instruction.

"In fact, while the adherence to SOPs has dropped significantly in most other public places, universities have tried hard to maintain their level of vigilance and provide good examples for others," said the official.

To a question, he expressed that Vice Chancellors have committed to adhering to the guidelines issued by the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) and the health authorities.

Majority of the Vice Chancellors,HEC official said, have committed that they could switch to online or hybrid instruction, and limiting those who were allowed to enter the campus, in case the re-emergence of the virus requires curtailment of public interaction.

He emphasized, "We need to do the best we can to deter any disruption in the education system being caused by the situation evolving due to the COVID-19 recurrence." He stressed that the universities need to prepare and look ahead as to how they can deal better any evolving situation.

\778

Related Topics

Education HEC From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

1 hour ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.