Universities Finance Commission resolve to tackle financial issues

Chairman Universities Finance Commission Balochistan, Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani and Co-Chairman, Minister for Education Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani presided over a meeting regarding the financial issues of universities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chairman Universities Finance Commission Balochistan, Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani and Co-Chairman, Minister for Education Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani presided over a meeting regarding the financial issues of universities.

Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary Higher Education Hafiz Muhammad Tahir and Vice Chancellors of all universities of the province participated in the meeting.

Mir Shoaib Nosherwani while addressing the meeting said that the government is using all the available resources for the promotion of education in the province so that the young generation of our province will acquire modern scientific sciences and technical education.

He said that the educated youth can contribute to a great extent in the development and prosperity of the country and their role is vital role in this regard.

He said that the government has taken efforts with limited resources to resolve the financial problems of university teachers.

The incumbent government has already provided funds to pay the salaries teachers and now Rs 2.5 billion are being given to ensure the payment of teachers' salaries.

He emphasized that there is an urgent need to formulate a sustainable policy to resolve the financial problems of universities in the province.

The participants in the meeting unanimously formed a committee, under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor IT University Khalid Hafeez.

The committee consist on members including Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher Education, HEC Representative, VC Balochistan University Dr Shabir Lahri, VC Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir will present its recommendations in fifteen days and a new formula would be formulated to resolve the financial problems of the universities.