Universities follow HEC guidelines for uniform semester system

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :All Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) follows the Higher education Commission (HEC) "Policy Guidelines for Implementation of Uniform Semester System in HEIs of Pakistan".

According to the sources, as per HEC guidelines "in each semester, students may be required to appear in quizzes, tests, midterms, final examinations, presentations (individual/group), group discussion, and submit projects/assignments/lab reports. These assessment marks (to be determined by the teacher concerned) will have different weightage contributing towards the overall assessment in percent marks".

However, the sources told APP, that the involvement of external examiner in examination paper setting exercise is also practiced by a few HEls, as in case of NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology, Multan.

In this case, the Question was circulated to total 39 Federally Chartered public and private sector universities across the country, out of which 31universities have responded the question.

A total of 30 universities have responded that the no such case surfaced, except Federal urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST), Karachi, which has resolved such cases in favor of students in consultation with its statutory bodies.

The sources further informed that such proposal is under consideration/in practice by thefollowing universities: International Islamic University, Islamabad, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology, Karachi, Health Services academy (HSA) Islamabad and NFC-Institute of Engineering and Technology, Multan (in practice).