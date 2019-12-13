Universities freed of political interference: Governor Punjab

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday said the government had purged all provincial universities of political interference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday said the government had purged all provincial universities of political interference.

Addressing the 11th Convocation of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here, he said transparency and merit were being ensured at all levels in the universities.

Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak and UVAS Vice Chancellor Dr. Masood Ahmed Rabbani were also present.

The governor said there was a need to create awareness among youth regarding knowledge based economy, adding the government was focusing on education despite numerous challenges.

He said education system was being improved with the help of modern research, adding that both federal and Punjab government were taking unprecedented steps to uplift the standard of education and providing facilities in universities.

Sarwar gave away medals among Ph.D scholars and position holder students.