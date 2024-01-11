Universities have to produce strong business community: VC SMIU

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that universities have to produce a strong business community that could flourish their business on the lines of modern-day business trends and needs of the country to make the land and the nation prosperous

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that universities have to produce a strong business community that could flourish their business on the lines of modern-day business trends and needs of the country to make the land and the nation prosperous.

He said this while visiting the “Start-Up Summit: From Concept to Success,” which was organised by 26 groups of students of SMIU’s Department of Business Administration under the supervision and guidance of Assistant Professor Obaid Shahid at the Talpur House.

The Vice-Chancellor said universities must encourage their students to participate in business activities at micro level, as after graduation they could easily run their own businesses.

At the Start-Up Summit, students had set up 26 stalls of a variety of products including food items, handicrafts, furniture, decoration pieces, candles and candle holders, thread work, home appliances, abbaya, t-shirts, wedding suits, armaments, and other items. They also offered career counseling, car wash and maintenance, photography, facilitating the students in availing hostel accommodation, and providing services in decorating classrooms of private and public sector schools, and other educational institutions.

The vice chancellor while appreciating the products made and innovated by different groups of students and their other business adventures, said this young business community will enrich the country in the future because they are empowered with new and innovative ideas, vision, and spirit, that is needed for successful entrepreneurship.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai further said our young generation can gain economic benefits from their business activities and at the same time they can serve the nation through it. He emphasized to the student that they must focus on low cost but the quality of their products and evaluate and search the market points for it. Some female students said that their main objective was to empower women through business ventures.

Deans of SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Jamshed Halepoto, Advisor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Mr. Obaid Shahid, Assistant Professor, Registrar Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, and other officials have also accompanied the vice-chancellor.