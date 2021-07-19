UrduPoint.com
Universities In Peshawar Notify Eid Holidays

Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Universities in Peshawar notify Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The public sector universities in Peshawar Monday notified closure on the eve of Eid ul Azha from July 19 to 23.

A notification issued here said that University of Peshawar, Agriculture University would remain closed from July 20 to 23 while Islamia College University and Benzair Bhutto University would remain closed from July 19 to 23 due to Eid ul Azha festivities.

