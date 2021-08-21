Universities in Sindh to reopen from August 30

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :All public and private sector universities and degree awarding institutions under administrative control of Universities & Boards Department, Government of Sindh shall reopen from August 30, 2021 instead of August 23, 2021.

It was revealed by the notification issued here on Saturday.

It further stated that with approval of competent authority, the decision was taken.

According to another notification, all public and private educational institutions under administrative control of school education and Literacy Department Sindh shall remain closed till further orders.