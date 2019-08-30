UrduPoint.com
Universities Mark Kashmir Hour In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:13 PM

Universities mark Kashmir Hour in Multan

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan various universities including Nishtar Medical University, Bahuddin Zakariya University and Women University marked the Kashmir Hour here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian held Kahmir

Faculty members, students and other employees of Nishtar Medical University and the hospital staged a rally from the main gate of the health facility to Clock Tower. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people, who are under siege for almost four weeks in the held Valley. Students raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris brethren.

In Bahuddin Zakariya University (BZU), the rally was led by Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Ansari. It started from the VC office and culminated at main gate of the university.

A large number of faculty members, administrative staff and students attended the rally.

The VC urged students to actively participate in Kashmir related rallies in the days to come.

Students, teachers and other employees of the Women University marched from main gate of the university to the last gate. They were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans "Kashmir Baney Ga Paksitan", 'Hum Kashmirion Ke Sath Hen', etc.

The rally was led by Women University Dean of Social Sciences Dr Asmat Naz and acting Registrar Khurram Shahzad.

Addressing the rally, Dr Naz condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and pledged to extend complete support to Kashmiri people.

Aother rally was organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan employees to show their resolve of standing with Kashmiri people in the testing times.

