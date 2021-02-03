UrduPoint.com
Universities Must Be Committed To Produce Qualified Graduates: Dr Banuri

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri has said that the universities must be committed to produce qualified graduates, whose overall level of knowledge and competence is up to the mark.

Talking to APP, he said that the New Education Policy 2020 has been formulated to address these concerns regarding quality education.

He further said that the 'policy will promote practical competence and general education skills in addition to the tradition focus on discipline-based curriculum'.

"To promote practical competency of students, the universities will ensure that their graduates acquire a nine-week internship in addition to going through an extracurricular training before obtaining degrees" he mentioned.

He further informed that the professional accreditation councils are being strengthened to improve the quality of disciplinary education.

"Our intention is to improve the quality of our graduates and the confidence of employers in the worth of our degrees" he remarked.

The new Education Policy 2020 will protect students' right to acquire quality education and to increase the value of higher education degrees nationally and internationally.

The Chairman said that there was a mismatch between the education system and the industry needs, which rightly raised concerns pertaining to a lack of marketable skills in the graduates produced by Pakistani universities.

The Chairman informed the media that the policies regarding undergraduate and PhD had also been formulated after thorough deliberations and consultations with the relevant stakeholders including Vice Chancellors, professors, and educationists.

