Universities must be connected with communities: VC

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) : Universities are an integral part of the institutional system of a society and they can trigger a social change by interacting and connecting with the communities they serve.

This was told by Vice Chancellor of Okara University Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakir wile talking to representatives of the local community, the University's sources said here Saturday. He said that it was historic evident that universities had been leading institutions to connect society with knowledge and innovation. All academic departments of a university must be connected with their corresponding social institutions. "The scientific community at a university must interact with local stakeholders to constantly enrich their knowledge and connect their activities with global best practices," he said.

The VC said that various academic departments of a university could help in bringing about a social change like inculcation of respect for rule of law, responsible social behaviour, high moral values and coherence.

He further said, "The University Law school must work to improve rule of law and professional training of lawyers and update the local legal paraphernalia while Biochemistry Department must guide and update their local food and agriculture departments."auc/bl/zhr