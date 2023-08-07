Open Menu

Universities Not Accredited With HEC Spoiling Future Of Students: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday stressed the significance of obtaining official approval, specifically the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), prior to granting charter approval

Speaking here at National Assembly on the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023, he emphasized the paramount importance of fulfilling legal prerequisites and obtaining 'NOC' for the establishment of universities rather than putting the future of students at risk.

He expressed concern over several universities operating without the necessary NOC, despite having charter approval.

This incongruence has led to the issuance of degrees that lack the HEC's attestation, rendering them essentially void. The minister underscored that degrees from such institutions hold no credibility.

Drawing attention to past practices, he highlighted instances where charter approvals were granted by provincial authorities without requisite HEC clearance, an approach he deemed untenable.

The minister recounted his personal experience with an unauthorized university where notices were disseminated to raise awareness about its illicit operations.

