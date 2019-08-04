Universities permitted to hold the Admission Test

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) In response to an urgent request by Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro (Admitting University Sindh) and Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences (Admitting University Baluchistan) to consider granting them further time to hold the Admission Test (MDCAT) in view of lack of resources and ability to hold the Admission Test on the notified date of 25th August 2019, the PM&DC Council directed the Admission board of PM&DC to urgently hold a meeting with all the Admitting Universities to resolve the issue in view of paucity of time.

The existing date of 25th August 2019 was earlier notified and approved by consent of all Admitting Universities on 10th June 2019 by PM&DC.The Admissions Board of PM&DC held a meeting today at Islamabad with the Vice Chancellors of all Admitting Universities and considered in detail the representations of the Sindh and Baluchistan Admitting Universities to grant them an extension in the date for holding the Admissions Test.

Pursuant to the meeting the following recommendation of the Admission Board have been approved by the Council.The Admitting Universities of Sindh, Baluchistan and AJ&K are permitted to hold the Admission Test for admission to medical and dental colleges on 8th September 2019The Admitting Universities of Punjab (UHS), KPK (KMU), Federal & GB (SZAMBU) and Armed Forces (NUMS) may proceed to hold the Admission Test on the already notified date of 25th August 2019 as already organized by them or alternatively the may hold it on the 8th September 2019 subject to informing PM&DC within one week.The above extension of date in the Admission Test has been further granted on the basis of the undertaking by ALL the Admitting Universities that no further extension shall be sought and they shall strictly abide by the central schedule issued by PM&DC for the admissions process from the date of advertising for submission of applications for admissions to the closure of admission subsequent to the completion of merit list for both Public and Private Medical and Dental Colleges.

The Admission Board will be shortly issuing a final schedule of all relevant dates for the admissions process which will be initiated after the conclusion of the Admission Test to ensure all admissions to public and private colleges across Pakistan is done on a singular schedule to ensure students are fully aware of their placement and not confronted with later placement by different Admitting Universities which was one of the major reasons for delay caused in the admissions process last year.

Another query of the Admitting University's was clarified by the Admission Board that admission to Public Colleges in all provinces will be on the basis of provincial domicile of students or any other provincial or federal policy pertaining to any special quotas relating to domicile, open merit or self-finance subject to all admissions being strictly on merit.

PM&DC has not placed any mandatory requirement on Public Colleges to offer any seat to a student from outside the relevant province.The Admission Board reiterated that its Primary concern is to ensure that as per the mandate of Article 37 of the Constitution of Pakistan all admissions are strictly on merit and students from across Pakistan have a fair, equal and transparent opportunity to obtain admission in medical and dental colleges with a view to producing the best quality doctors for the future of Pakistan.

This is also the reason why the Admission Test criteria has been established this year to ensure students all over Pakistan are evaluated on a similar level to ensure merit specially for private medical and dental colleges.Ends OnlinePR/NH======================Sharif Family's Sugar Mills unable to pay dues to poor sugarcane farmers ahead of EidIslamabad, August 04: Despite the clear directions of Supreme Court (SC), three sugar mills of Sharif family unable to pay the due of sugarcane growers.The farmers community in Bhawana, Chinot and Jhang are waiting for the payments, as the Eid Ul Adha without payments would be miserable for the families of poor farmers.Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif is on the top in defaulter sugar mills with Rs1.5b not paid to the sugarcane owners.The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed sugar mill owners to pay all outstanding dues to sugarcane growers by July 30.Court also mentioned that if the amount not paid, action would be taken as per Punjab Land Revenue Act.The total dues Ramzan Sugar have to clear Rs 580m, Al Arabiya mills owned by Shahbaz Sharif has to pay Rs 390m.A mill owned by PPP leader Zaka Ashraf has also not paid an amount of Rs 880m to farmers, Sugarcane growers had expressed concern over the government's failure to implement the SC's order regarding payment of the sugarcane price to the farmers.