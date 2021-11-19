Universities play crucial role in formulating national policies: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Friday said the Primary objective of the universities was to promote knowledge based modern research and they play crucial role in formulating national policies.

He said, "Due to the lack of modern research centers, we have not been able to utilize the knowledge and experience of our experts and researchers." He expressed these views while visiting the University of Loralai.

He was accompanied by Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan, Nazar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Atiq Shahwani and Managing Director Education Foundation Prof. Sher Zaman.

Vice Chancellor University of Loralai Dr. Maqsood Ahmed gave a briefing on the performance of the institution, challenges faced and future strategy.

On the occasion, the Governor directed the Vice Chancellor and his entire team to enable the students of Loralai and other adjoining districts to reap the benefits of higher education.

He said that everyone must play his role in promoting a healthy learning environment and raising the standard of education in all public sector universities.

The Governor had a separate meeting with the teachers of the University of Loralai and assured that the problems and difficulties faced by them would be resolved soon.

Later, the Governor inspected various parts of the university and the buildings under construction where he listened to the concerns of the students and inaugurated the Bachelor Hostel on the campus.