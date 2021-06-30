Universities play important role in identifying solving social problems: KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said, universities played a key role in identifying and solving social problems and a strong collaboration between academia and industries, it will help solving the problems being faced by the industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said, universities played a key role in identifying and solving social problems and a strong collaboration between academia and industries, it will help solving the problems being faced by the industries.

He said this while addressing inaugural ceremony of newly renovated Dr Essa Lecture Hall at Department of food Science and Technology, Karachi University on Wednesday.

The Dean Faculty of Science Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, Chief Executive Officer Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre Professor Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, the Chairperson Department of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr Shahina Naz and representatives of various industrial establishments were also present on this occasion.

We have to promote research keeping in view the needs of the industries and they should inform the universities about their needs so that research could be conducted according to their needs. This will not only benefit the industries but also help in improving the standards of the society, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi told.

He said that it was the Primary responsibility of the universities to provide professional education as well as practical experience to students. Public private partnership is essential for the development of any institution and this is a very good sign that the University of Karachi is fully committed to it.

The collaboration between academia and industries provides employment opportunities not only to the graduates of the universities but also to the students during their studies, he maintained.

The Dean Faculty of Science Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon said that Dr Farhan's continuous cooperation with the varsity is commendable. She hoped that such collaboration would yield positive results.

Earlier, the Chairperson Department of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr Shahina Naz briefed the participants about the activities taking place in the department with the collaboration of various industries.